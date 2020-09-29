Judge says new royal book can be used in Meghan privacy case

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, 2020. A British judge says the publisher of Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper can use the contents of a recent behind-the scenes book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in its defense against a privacy-invasion lawsuit brought by the duchess. Judge Francesca Kaye gave Associated Newspapers Ltd. permission on Tuesday, Sept. 29. 2020 to amend its defense to add “further particulars” relating to “Finding Freedom,” which was published last month. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)