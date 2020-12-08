Chicago 7-year-old raises money for hospital's pandemic gear

Hayley Orlinsky's hands move quickly as she crafts a bracelet from colorful rubber bands Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in the bedroom of her Chicago home. The 7-year-old has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic crafting the bracelets as a fundraiser, earning nearly $20,000, to buy personal protective equipment for the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)