California imposes curfew to curb skyrocketing COVID cases

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, a woman wearing a face mask walks along a street in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is imposing an overnight curfew as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases. Newsom announced Thursday, Nov. 19, a limited stay-at-home order in 41 counties that account for more than 90 percent of the state's population. Starting Saturday, all non-essential work, movement and gatherings must cease between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)