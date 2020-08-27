Report: Disney guest accused of threatening guard over masks

FILE - In this July 15, 2020 file photo, guests arrive to attend the official re-opening day of Epcot at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Deputies say a 35-year-old man hit a security guard in the head and threatened to kill him at Epcot theme park when he was asked to follow Disney World’s mask rules. An Orange County Sheriff's arrest report says Enrico Toro was arrested Aug. 14 on misdemeanor battery charges. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)