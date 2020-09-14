2018 Florida gubernatorial nominee says he is bisexual

FILE - In this March 20, 2019 file photo, former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum speaks during a rally in Miami Gardens, Fla. Guillum told a television interviewer, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, that he is bisexual. Gillum was responding to rumors swirling since March when he was found intoxicated in a hotel room with two men, including one who works as a male escort. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)