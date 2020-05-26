William Small, 'hero to journalism' at CBS, NBC, dies at 93

FILE - In this March 27, 1962, file photo, President John F. Kennedy, left, receives a silver bowl from William J. Small, with station WHAS in Louisville, Ky., in a Washington ceremony. Small, representing the Radio-TV News Directors Association, presented the bowl at the conclusion of an "off the record" talk by Kennedy to newsmen attending a foreign policy briefing. Longtime broadcast news executive Small, who led CBS News‚Äô Washington coverage during the civil rights movement, Vietnam War and Watergate and was later president of NBC News and United Press International, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, CBS News said. He was 93. (AP Photo/File)