Rift between royal brothers laid bare in new book extract

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England. Prince William infuriated Prince Harry when he told his younger brother he should move slowly in his relationship with the former Meghan Markle, fearing that he was being “blindsided by lust,’’ a new book on the Windsors says. The second installment of a serialized version of the book “Finding Freedom,” which appeared in the Sunday Times, Sunday, July 26, 2020 claimed that Harry was angered by what he perceived to be as William’s snobby tone in a discussion about the American actress. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)