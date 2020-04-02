James Patterson sets up fund to help indie booksellers

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York. Patterson announced #SaveIndieBookstores, a partnership with the American Booksellers Association and the Book Industry Charitable Foundation. He is contributing $500,000 and is urging others to contribute this month. Patterson has a history of helping independent bookstores. The best-selling novelist has donated millions in recent years to booksellers. He's also given millions to schools and libraries and literacy programs.(Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)