Fighting over separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region continues

A toy shop owner looks for undamaged goods at his shop damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery at a market in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said Azerbaijani military targeted a street market in Stepanakert and residential areas of Shushi on Saturday in violation of a mutual pledge not to target residential areas made after talks in Geneva. (AP Photo)