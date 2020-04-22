Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2008 file photo shows actress Shirley Knight at the opening night play of "All My Sons" on Broadway in New York. Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died. She was 83. Kaitlin Hopkins says her mother passed away Wednesday of natural causes in San Marcos, Texas. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)