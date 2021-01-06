Albert Roux, major influence on UK dining habits, dies at 85

FILE - In this May 16, 1997 file photo, Albert Roux poses for a photo. Roux, the French-born chef and restaurateur who along with his late brother Michel had a profound influence on British dining habits, has died. He was 85, it was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The brothers are widely credited with revolutionizing Britain’s staid and old-fashioned culinary scene, notably with their opening of Le Gavroche in London in 1967, a restaurant that was frequented by a loyal clientele that included many of the icons of the Swinging Sixties in London. (PA via AP, File)