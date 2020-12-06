US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2018 file photo, a U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter flies over Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats in the Strait of Hormuz. The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast, said Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, that America has reached an "uneasy deterrence" with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)