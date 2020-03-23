Italy records smaller increase in virus cases for 2nd day

People line up outside a bank in the EUR neighborhood in Rome, Monday, March 23, 2020. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has told the nation he is tightening the lockdown to fight the rampaging spread of coronavirus, shutting down all production facilities except those that are "necessary, crucial, indispensable to guarantee" the good of the country. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)