Fed Cup changes name to honour tennis great Billie Jean King

FILE - Undated B/W file photo Bobby Riggs poses for Billie Jean King. King won 12 Grand Slam singles titles, including six at Wimbledon, but her most famous match came in 1973 when she beat 55-year-old Bobby Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in the “Battle of the Sexes.” The Fed Cup is changing its name to honour tennis great Billie Jean King, becoming The Billie Jean King Cup, the first major global team competition to be named after a woman, it is announced Thursday Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo, FILE)