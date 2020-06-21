Production workers to strike against major Navy shipbuilder

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, workers walk by the Advanced Gun System, covered in shrink wrap, alongside a Zumwalt-class destroyer being built in the shipyard at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. The largest union at Bath Iron Works begins voting Friday, June 19, 2020 on a contract proposal that was unanimously rejected by its negotiating committee, raising the possibility of the first strike in 20 years. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)