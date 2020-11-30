Fact or fiction? UK govt says 'The Crown' should be clear

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, a man wearing a face mask walks past a billboard advertising 'The Crown' television series about Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family, during England's second coronavirus lockdown, in London. Britain’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden in a newspaper interview published Sunday Nov. 29, 2020, said he thinks “The Crown” should come with a disclaimer as it’s a work of fiction with historical liberties taken in the Netflix drama about the British royal family. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)