Oakland to pay $32.7M to settle deadly warehouse fire suits

FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image taken from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Oakland will pay $32.7 million to settle lawsuits filed over a 2016 fire at an illegally converted warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship that killed 36 people. The City Council authorized the settlements Thursday, July 16, 2020. (KGO-TV via AP, File)