Voting opens in Venezuela assembly election amid boycott

Supporters of Nicolas Maduro Guerra, the only son of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, cheer at a rally for the 30-year-old politico — commonly called “Nicolasito,” or “Little Nicolás”, in Maiquetía, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Maduro Guerra is running for a seat in Venezuela’s congress, the last institution that had been out of the ruling socialist party’s grasp, in a Sunday election that the U.S. and dozens of other countries see as a move by his father to tighten an illegitimate grip on power. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)