Group: Billions in aid needed to help Afghan kids in 2021

An internally displaced girl peers through the curtain of her temporary home in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Half of war-ravaged Afghanistan’s population is at risk of not having enough food to eat, including around 10 million children, Save the Children, a humanitarian organization said Tuesday. The group called for $3 billion in donations to pay for assistance in 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)