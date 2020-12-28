Gibraltar’s border with Spain still in doubt after Brexit

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, a worker folds the EU flag after being lowered at the British territory of Gibraltar. While corks may have popped in London and Brussels over the end to the Brexit negotiations, there was one rocky speck of British soil still left in limbo. Gibraltar, a British colony jutting off Spain’s southern tip, was not included in the deal announced on Christmas Eve between the European Union and the United Kingdom to reorganize the commercial and trade relations between the now 27-member bloc and the first nation to exit the group. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo, File)