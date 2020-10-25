A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus uses an alcohol tissue to disinfect a bicycle of bike-sharing companies during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Schools and kindergartens have been suspended and communities are on lockdown in Kashgar, a city in China's northwest Xinjiang region, after more than 130 asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus were discovered. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)