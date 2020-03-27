British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus

FILE - In this Friday March 6, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford technology Park, England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johnson's office said Friday March 27, 2020 that he was tested after showing mild symptoms, Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19. (Jack Hill/Pool via AP, File)