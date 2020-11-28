Biden's win means some Guantanamo prisoners may be released

This undated image provided by the counsel to Saifullah Paracha shows Paracha at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. Paracha the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center went to his latest review board hearing with a degree of hope, an emotion that has been scarce during his 16 years locked up without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba. (Counsel to Saifullah Paracha via AP)