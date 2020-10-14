Japanese director known for single shots releases Zoom film

This undated photo provided by the @One Cut of the Dead Mission: Remote shows Harumi Shuhama, an actress performing in a scene from “One Cut of the Dead Mission: Remote,” a YouTube spinoff of his 2017 award-winning film. Shinichiro Ueda, a Japanese director who shot to stardom with a zombie movie featuring a delightfully long single shot has for his latest project, turned to a video tool that’s become an everyday part of this pandemic era: the Zoom call. (the @One Cut of the Dead Mission: Remote via AP)