Aid effort intensifies after Indonesia quake that killed 84

A motorist rides past the wreckage of a car buried under the rubble of a building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Aid was reaching the thousands of people left homeless and struggling after an earthquake that killed a number of people in the province where rescuers intensified their work Monday to find those buried in the rubble. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)