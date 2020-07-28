Silkroad's new face: Grammy-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, file photo, Rhiannon Giddens performs during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston. The Grammy-winning musician is Silkroad's new artistic director, taking the baton from renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who founded the group two decades ago, Silkroad said on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The North Carolina native is the first woman and first multiracial artist to lead the Boston-based organization. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)