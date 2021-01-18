Biden has set sky-high expectations. Can he meet them?

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at Mountain Top Inn & Resort in Warm Springs, Ga. President-elect Joe Biden has evoked Franklin Delano Roosevelt in promising a remaking of America unseen since the New Deal. Pledging to emulate some of the loftiest reforms in the nation’s history has left him with towering promises to keep. And Biden hopes to deliver against the backdrop of the pandemic and searing national division. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)