Former Bad Company singer Brian Howe dies in Florida at 66

This undated image released by Marseille & Company Management shows Brian Howe. Howe, the former lead singer of the British rock band Bad Company, has died after suffering a heart attack at his Florida home. He was 66. Howe‚Äôs friend and manager, Paul Easton, confirmed the rocker‚Äôs Wednesday passing in a statement. Howe was found suffering from cardiac arrest at his Lake Placid, Florida, home. (Chloe Friedman/Marseille & Company Management via AP)