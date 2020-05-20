Woman in Italy wins 1-million-euro Picasso in charity raffle

Raffle organizers Peri Cochin, left, and Arabenne Reille put the painting "Nature morte" by Picasso in its frame at Christie's auction house, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Paris. After an eight-week delay caused by France's COVID-19 lockdown, the Christie's auction house in Paris is hosting a raffle draw Wednesday for "Nature Morte," an oil on canvas that Picasso painted in 1921. Raffle organizers say they have already raised 5 million euros ($5.4 million) by selling 50,000 tickets online for 100 euros ($109) each. Their hoped-for sales target was 200,000 tickets but the coronavirus crisis complicated the task. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)