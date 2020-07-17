NYC cleared to reopen zoos, play ball; museums stay shut

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020 file photo, two visitors wear masks as they walk through the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. New York City won't open malls and museums Monday, July 20, 2020, even if the city is allowed to move into the next phase of reopening, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo promises more crackdowns on bars and restaurants. Of the Metropolitan Museum: "I think they can plan to reopen. And then we'll see what the facts say," Cuomo said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)