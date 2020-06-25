US GDP fell at 5.0% rate in Q1; worse is likely on the way

A person walks past a row of closed businesses, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Upper Darby, Pa. Devastated by the coronavirus, the U.S. economy is sinking. Now, as some businesses in a few states start to trickle back to work, hopes are beginning to arise that the economy, damaged as it is, might be poised to rebound by the second half of the year. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)