Glenda Jackson returns to screen with 'Elizabeth Is Missing'

This photo provided by PBS show Glenda Jackson in a scene from "Elizabeth Is Missing." Only one project lured the two-time Academy Award winner back to the screen after an absence of 25 years: “Elizabeth Is Missing.” The BBC film is a mystery but so much more — a powerful and moving look at dementia. Jackson plays a woman lost in the fog between the past and present. (Marsaili Mainz/STV Productions/PBS via AP)