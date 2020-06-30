Russian vote on extending Putin's rule until 2036 nears end

FILE - In this June 22, 2020, file photo, a worker cleans an electronic scoreboard reading "All-Russia voting, July 1, Our Constitution" in the center of Moscow, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is just a step away from bringing about the constitutional changes that would allow him to extend his rule until 2036. The vote that would reset the clock on Putin’s tenure in office and allow him to serve two more six-year terms is set to wrap up Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)