Floyd to be eulogized in Minneapolis memorial, first of 3

"Black Lives Matter" signs are posted on plywood panels installed to protect stores from potential vandalism and looting Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in downtown Los Angeles, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. Los Angeles County pushed back the start of its curfew from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., a help to newly reopened restaurants and retail stores that were shut down for weeks by anti-coronavirus orders. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)