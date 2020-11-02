Police: Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in Texas shooting

FILE - Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "Jobs" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2013. Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30. The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie. Police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)