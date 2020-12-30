Police on report man was making bombs: 'Hindsight is 20/20'

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake speaks at a news conference, in Nashville, Tenn. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, Drake said his officers properly handled a visit to the home of the Nashville bomber more than a year before they say he detonated an explosives-laden RV on Christmas Day in the city's downtown. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)