Famed poet who helped kick off Beat Generation dies

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2010, file photo, beat poet Michael McClure is seen on his deck with sculptures by his wife, artist Amy Evans McClure, at their home in Oakland, Calif. Michael McClure, one of the famed Beat poets of San Francisco who went on a career as a poet that eclipsed most others in popular culture, has died. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that McClure died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Oakland, Calif., after suffering a stroke last year. He was 87. (Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)