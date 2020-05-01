Virus worries haunt workers demanding rights on May Day

Protesters from the communist party-affiliated PAME union wearing masks to protect against coronavirus, march during a May Day rally outside the Greek Parliament, in Athens, on Friday, May 1, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to mark May Day, despite appeals from the government for May Day marches and commemorations to be postponed until next Saturday, when some lockdown measures will have been lifted. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)