Michigan bans open carry of guns inside state capitol

FILE - In this April 30, 2020, file photo, armed members of a militia group watch the protest outside while waiting for the Michigan Senate to vote at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Michigan has banned the open carry of guns in the state Capitol a week after an armed mob rioted in the U.S. Capitol and following an attempt to storm the statehouse last year. (Nicole Hester/MLive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP File)