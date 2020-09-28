Worldwide grief: Death toll from coronavirus tops 1 million

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2020, family members mourn the passing of Manuela Chavez, who died from symptoms related to the coronavirus at the age of 88, as a government team prepares to remove her body from inside her home, in the Shipibo Indigenous community of Pucallpa, in Peru's Ucayali region. The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders' resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)