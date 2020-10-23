Family of slain Utah college student confronts her killer

FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Ashley Fine speaks during a vigil for Mackenzie Lueck at the university in Salt Lake City. A tech worker pleaded guilty Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the death of Lueck, more than a year after her disappearance sparked a large-scale search that ended with the discovery of her charred remains in his backyard. Ayoola A. Ajayi is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Jeremy Harmon/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)