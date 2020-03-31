In shadow of COVID-19, Army Field Band plays on for America

U.S. Army Field Band member Sgt. Major Robert McIver, Jr., is seen though an open window as he plays with is son Ethan, 4, in their Catonsville, Md., home, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The family is staying home because of the coronavirus outbreak. Inside on the television the U.S. Army Field Band's daily "We Stand Ready" virtual concert series from Fort George G. Meade is playing. The Army Field Band's mission is to bring the military's story to the American people. And they're not letting the coronavirus get in the way. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)