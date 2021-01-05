Grammy Awards shift to March due to pandemic conditions

FILE - A view of the red carpet appears prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan 5. 2021, that the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will no longer take place on its original Jan. 31, 2021, date in Los Angeles and will broadcast in March due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)