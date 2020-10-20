Danish submarine killer briefly escapes from prison

Mogens Lauridsen of the Copenhagen Police and Head of Herstedvester Prison Hanne Hoeegh Rasmussen, left, speak to the media in front of the police station in Albertslund, Denmark, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. Danish man, Peter Madsen, convicted for torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine escaped the suburban Copenhagen jail where he is serving a life sentence but was recaptured nearby Tuesday. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)