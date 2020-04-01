NATO says its role not hit by virus as Russia drills troops

Land Force Commanders from allied NATO and partner nations with Poland's General Jaroslaw Mika, center, met to discuss the execution of DEFENDER-Europe 20 during a conference held at the Headquarters of the U.S. Army in Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 6, 2020. The commander of Poland's armed forces, General Jaroslaw Mika, was diagnosed with the new coronavirus as he returned home, the Polish Defense Ministry said. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (U.S. Army Europe/Stephen Perez via AP)