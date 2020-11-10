Lawsuit challenging arrest of NYC transgender woman settled

In this Jan. 14, 2019, photo provided by the New York Civil Liberties Union, Linda Dominguez, a transgender woman at the center of a civil rights lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the NYCLU against the New York Police Department, poses for a photo in New York. The NYPD will have to give its force more training on protecting the rights of transgender people as part of a deal announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, that settles the lawsuit accusing officers of mocking Dominguez by putting her in pink handcuffs. The city will also be required to pay Dominguez $30,000 over allegations that police officers wrongly accused her of misrepresenting her identity. (Sy Klipsch-Abudu/NYCLU via AP)