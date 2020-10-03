Black singer of regional Mexican music sparks buzz, emotion

Sarah Palafox, an African American woman who sings regional Mexican music, poses in Moreno Valley, Calif., in this undated photo. Palafox, who goes by the name Sarah La Morena, was born in Southern California but raised in the Mexican state of Zacatecas. The 23-year-old has sparked many emotions following a series of viral video performances on social media. (Edward "E-Dub" Rios/Silent Giant Entertainment via AP)