UN detects virus cases in Syrian refugee camp in Jordan

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, Syrian refugees line up to register their names at an employment office, at the Azraq Refugee Camp, 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Amman, Jordan. The U.N. agency for refugees said Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, that it has confirmed two coronavirus cases in the Azraq camp. They are the first infections to be detected among Syrians living in refugee camps in Jordan, which are home to more than 100,000 Syrians displaced by that country's civil war. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File)