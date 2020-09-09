Mandela's lawyer, anti-apartheid activist George Bizos dies

FILE —In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 file photo, George Bizos, anti-apartheid activist, life-long friend and lawyer of the late former President Nelson Mandela, listens to speeches during the memorial service for Ahmed Kathrada, at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Bizos died Wednesday Sept. Sept. 9, 2020, aged 92. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, FILE)