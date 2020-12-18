Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first 'Star Wars' trilogy, dies

Jeremy Bulloch speaks in front of the costume he wore while playing Boba Fett in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" at the Star Wars Identities exhibition in London on July 26, 2017. Bulloch, the English actor who played Boba Fett in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died. His agents said in a statement that he died in a London hospital Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, after years of suffering from Parkinson's disease. He was 75. (AP Photo)